Samsung’s audio equipment specialist subsidiary Harman acquired music streaming platform Roon, which will operate as a standalone business with its existing team.

In a statement, Samsung explained Roon’s music aggregation, connectivity and streaming technology complements Harmon’s audio offerings. Financial details were not disclosed.

Samsung stated Roon’s music player platform is designed “for music enthusiasts” and “features a rich interface for browsing and discovering music”.

Its open device ecosystem is compatible with 160 other audio brands and more than 1,000 high-performance devices. The company also manufactures a line of hardware server appliances sold under the Nucleus brand.

Dave Rogers, president of Harman’s lifestyle division, noted Roon “shares our passion in bringing exceptional sound and connectivity to music lovers as they browse, discover, and listen at home and on the go”.

Roon CEO Enno Vandermeer said the deal gives it “the incredible scale, resources and reach of a global technology leader, while maintaining our independence to invest in the businesses’ growth and future”.