English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Korea doubles down on NB-IoT

24 JUL 2017

Two South Korean mobile operators – KT Corp and LG Uplus – launched commercial low power wide area (LPWA) services using NB-IoT technology, taking the total number of LPWA deployments based on standardised cellular technology to 11 networks by nine operators in six countries.

In a blog post, the GSMA noted that South Korea’s second largest operator KT launched NB-IoT nationwide after trialling the service in Seoul and other cities in April.

Meanwhile, number three player LG UPlus also rolled out commercial NB-IoT networks nationwide in 85 cities, “working predominantly with private gas and power companies at launch”.

There’s no word yet on number one operator SK Telecom (SKT), which has already deployed a LPWA network based on non-cellular tech offering LoRa. Earlier this year SKT told Mobile World Live it has not ruled out a move to NB-IoT.

The double activation marks further momentum for NB-IoT, which is already used for live networks in China, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain.

NB-IoT is one of three technologies the GSMA is touting as an enabler of LPWA networks (the other two are LTE-M and EC-GSM-IoT). All three were standardised by the 3GPP last year and are playing catchup with unlicensed LPWA offerings already established in the market, such as Sigfox and LoRa.

US operators AT&T and Verizon have both deployed LTE-M.

It is expected that mobile operators will use NB-IoT and LTE-M networks to support mass-market IoT applications such as smart meters, asset tracking, smart grids and city parking. Supporters of the cellular LPWA technologies argue they are low cost, support long battery lives and can operate in remote locations.

Author

Justin Springham

Justin manages the editorial content for the Mobile World Live portal and award-winning Mobile World Live TV service. In the last few years Justin has launched and grown a portfolio of premier media products, which include the Mobile World Congress...

Read more

Related

SoftBank invests in energy analysis provider Encored

Telenor sees China as critical to LPWA success

Interview: Telenor
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association