Samsung took the wraps off the Galaxy X Flip5 Retro, a limited-edition phone which draws inspiration from the company’s SGH-E700 launched 20 years ago.

The South Korean smartphone giant stated the Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro pays homage to the innovative design and features of SGH-E700.

It added the original model “captured the market’s imagination” when it was brought to the industry in 2003.

The device was Samsung’s first to feature a built-in antenna, and “played a pivotal role” in advancing the company’s position in the mobile phone industry.

Through the retro device, Samsung said it planned to showcase its history of innovation, from its founding to the present day, by combining elements of the classic SGH-E700 and the Galaxy Z Flip5 unveiled in June 2023.

Samsung explained the Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro implements various features of the SGH-E700, including the combination of indigo blue and silver options, and a UX design reinterpretation of the graphics in the 2000s.

Other additions to the package include three Flipsuit cards with logos from different eras of Samsung’s history, a Flipsuit case and a collector card with a unique serial number, to add to the product’s collectible value.

It will be available in limited quantities on Samsung’s website from 1 November.