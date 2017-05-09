English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

SK Telecom keeps open mind on LPWA tech

09 MAY 2017

SK Telecom (SKT) selected LoRa technology for its low-power, wide-area (LPWA) network because it was the most mature IoT network technology available two years ago when it was planning its nationwide network.

But South Korea’s largest mobile operator does not rule out a move to cellular-backed NB-IoT in a similar strategy to rival KT.

Ian Huh, SVP of SKT’s IoT business division, told Mobile World Live the operator doesn’t have any preference for LoRa technology over narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT): “There’s no preference – it was simply a timing issue. LoRa was available at the time and more mature.”

SKT is currently monitoring how NB-IoT develops and would consider adopting it in the future, but Huh contends the technology needs quite a few months to mature.

The operator, working with Samsung, deployed a LoRa network in the first half of 2016. Last week the operator unveiled the first of 50 new LoRa compatible IoT devices it plans to launch during 2017.

LoRa is a proprietary LPWA technology, while NB-IoT is one of three cellular-based technologies also designed to provide LPWA IoT services.

In December 2015 SKT announced a partnership with Nokia covering joint development of NB-IoT, but is yet to detail any additional plans with the technology.

SKT’s closest rival KT is forging ahead with NB-IoT, and launched a trial in Seoul in April.

Time to market
Huh said there are advantages and disadvantages to using LoRa. With the non-licensed spectrum technology, SKT was able to move quickly and the cost is fairly low.

Surprisingly, the security and control offered by NB-IoT isn’t a big selling point, he said, because its LoRa network will be used mostly for M2M applications, such as data from sensors which aren’t generally sensitive.

Looking at the development of the LoRa ecosystem, Huh said things are “going okay, not excellent”. He noted IoT projects are being rolled out with more than 1,000 devices, which is a good sign.

Monetisation challenges
A bigger issue is there is still no clear idea on how to monetise IoT services, Huh said: “It’s hard to make money from IoT as the monthly fees are small – typically $10 to $20 per month.”

With its LoRa network, monthly fees will be just 10 per cent of those on 3G/4G networks, so he said it will need at least a tenfold increase in the number of connected devices: “This shows the potential destructive nature of a move to LoRa on revenue.”

While he said SKT is moving aggressively on IoT, he wished he had the confidence LoRa would have a 100-times increase to make up the lower revenue, “but we’re not there yet”.

Meanwhile the operator said it will use an LTE-M network (also part of the cellular IoT family) for LPWA applications requiring slightly higher bandwidth and mobility.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SKT unveils first of 50 IoT devices planned for 2017

KT, Samsung conduct NB-IoT pilot in Seoul

SK Telecom Q1 growth stalls on tariff discounts
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association