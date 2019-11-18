 Germany to seal mobile gaps with €1.1B investment - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Germany to seal mobile gaps with €1.1B investment

18 NOV 2019

The German government will reportedly invest €1.1 billion to close mobile coverage gaps in the country by 2024, with plans to build 5,000 masts through a public infrastructure company.

Speaking to German newspaper Stuttgarter Zeitung, parliamentary state secretary at the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure Steffen Bilger said the investment will be provided through the country’s digital infrastructure fund “to close almost all deadlocks in Germany”.

The newspaper stated the government has also set aside €5 million to launch a public infrastructure company in Q3 2020, which will deploy masts in areas where private companies do not operate at the moment.

Germany’s Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer has also reportedly pushed for faster approval procedures for the expansion of mobile infrastructure in the country, as approval procedures in 1,000 locations across the country are currently pending.

The announcement comes a week after the three biggest operators in the country agreed to coordinate construction of 6,000 radio sites across Germany.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Apple slates Germany over payment law

Germany to maintain level field for 5G vendors

Germany presses for higher 5G taxes
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association