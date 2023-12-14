Telecom Italia (TIM) identified improved security in smart city deployments and cloud infrastructure among the use cases for a self-developed microchip it claims can aid organisations in meeting stringent European Union requirements.

The cryptographic microprocessor was designed by TIM Group cybersecurity-focused company Telsy and is produced within Europe by partners. It can be used to generate encryption tokens to up security across various scenarios.

TIM noted the chip was created with civil, military and industrial deployments in mind, pointing to its intended use protecting critical connected infrastructure including railways, utilities and in IoT deployments.

Within industry, it is designed to protect “the whole production cycle by integrating a sophisticated encryption system with the most advanced cybersecurity functions, guaranteeing the security of machine-to-machine dialogue”.

The operator highlighted the chip would help SMEs to meet EU directives on cybersecurity requirements, while noting its development “marks an important step in the international promotion of the made in Italy brand in the strategic industry of semiconductors”.

TIM’s move comes at a time when European authorities are trying to push the region’s semiconductor industry in an attempt to reduce reliance on imports and improve its own supply chain.