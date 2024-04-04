Finnish operator Elisa struck a deal to acquire production, supply chain and logistics software specialist Leanware, as it continues a push to expand its manufacturing offering at home and internationally.

In a statement, the operator noted Leanware’s products complemented those currently offered by its Elisa IndustrIQ unit, which targets international manufacturers with AI and machine learning software applications.

Following completion of the acquisition, Leanware will continue to be led by CEO Ville Keskinen but become part of Elisa IndustrIQ.

Elisa noted the subject of its pending acquisition provided software to 200 companies in Finland to improve: operational activities, digital production, supply chain and in-house logistics.

It added the buy was consistent with a strategy to grow its digital services business internationally and would also strengthen its existing foothold in manufacturing in its home market.

Elisa IndustrIQ supplies 1,200 manufacturing customers across more than 50 countries, the company states, with a focus on specific industries including food and beverage, chemicals and machinery.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close later in Q2.