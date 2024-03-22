The European Commission (EC) was reported to be considering investigations of Apple and Google for possible violations of the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which could lead to large fines if breaches are found.

Bloomberg reported the EC was in the process of announcing investigations into the companies over the coming days, ahead of final decisions before EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager’s term ends in November.

The news site stated Apple and Google’s new fees, terms and conditions for app store developers are under scrutiny.

Reuters reported Meta Platforms also could be investigated for non-compliance.

Earlier this month, the EC hit Apple with a €1.8 billion fine for alleged uncompetitive behaviour related to the music streaming market.

The EC previously stated non-compliance with DMA regulations could result in fines of up to 10 per cent of a company’s worldwide turnover, with the potential to rise to 20 per cent for repeat infringements.

Apple also faces a legal action by the US government over alleged violations of competition laws.