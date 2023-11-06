Vodafone Germany detailed efforts in advancing mobile connectivity across the country’s railway infrastructure, stating it built more than 225 mobile masts since the start of 2023 and blanketed more than half of all tracks with standalone (SA) 5G.

The operator stepped up work to upgrade communications on railways in April 2022, when it struck a partnership with railway operator Deutsche Bahn. The pair have a goal to deploy large-scale SA 5G across routes connecting the country’s major cities by 2025.

So far, the company said more than 50 per cent of railway lines spanning 15,000 kilometres and more than 200 stations are now covered by the technology.

Meanwhile, 1,800 out of 3,250 train stations are already connected to Vodafone’s 5G network and more than 600 provide indoor coverage. This includes stations in Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig and Hamburg.

The operator further claims it implemented 1,237 construction projects for both long-distance and regional routes in the last ten months.

Tanja Richter, network director at Vodafone Germany, said it is “closing a dead zone on Germany’s railway lines every day”, adding a stable mobile network is “essential” to travellers.

In a separate bid to up connectivity on train lines, Deutsche Bahn trialled the use of laser-blasted windowpanes that are more receptive to mobile signals and is embarking on a state-backed project together with Telefonica’s local unit, Ericsson and Vantage Towers.