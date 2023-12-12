Apple reportedly offered third-party developers access to its mobile payments system to help it avoid a big fine from the European Commission (EC), which has accused the company of reducing rivals’ access to its technology.

Citing sources familiar with the situation, Reuters reported the iPhone-maker has offered to open up its NFC system to mobile wallet developers to allow them incorporate the technology into their apps, giving customers the freedom to use contactless payments outside of Apple Pay on iOS devices.

The sources said EC will now gather feedback from rivals and end-users before deciding on Apple’s offer.

Europe’s regulator outlined a preliminary view in May 2022 that Apple had abused its position by restricting rival mobile wallets on iOS devices, with an investigation ongoing about potential breaches of European Union competition law.

EC is expected to issue a decision next year, putting Apple on the hook for a fine worth ten per cent of its global annual turnover if found guilty.

Apple’s practices have also prompted a class action lawsuit by financial group Affinity Credit Union.