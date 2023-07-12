 EC aims to fend off tech metaverse dominance - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EC aims to fend off tech metaverse dominance

12 JUL 2023

The European Commission (EC) outlined a plan to take a leading position in metaverse development, in an attempt to ensure the continent is able to compete with US technology companies which are investing heavily in the sector.

It stated it will adopt a new strategy for Web 4.0 and virtual worlds to ensure openness, security and trust.

The EC also aims to create a “fair and inclusive digital environment for EU citizens, businesses and public administrations”.

It described Web 4.0 as an integration between digital and real objects, and environments, with enhanced interactions between humans and machines, while tipping the global market to grow from €27 billion in 2022 to more than €800 billion by 2030.

The market watchdog has been working on encouraging investment in the sector across the bloc since September 2022 and its latest initiative aims to reflect European Union values and fundamental rights to create an open and interoperable metaverse.

Its plan sets out four main aims including building a talent pool of virtual world specialists and backing a European Web 4.0 industrial ecosystem by bringing together different players through R&D and establishing sandboxes to test tools.

Thirdly, it will push virtual public services through governments and finally shape global standards for open and interoperable virtual worlds, “ensuring that they will not be dominated by a few big players”.

Indeed, the last point refers to companies including Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Google and, most recently, Apple, which are making major investments into metaverse-related products.

Thierry Breton, Commissioner for the Internal Market, said through the initiative, “Europe throws its hat in the ring to become a world leader”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

EC agrees data sharing deal with US

EC targets tougher GDPR enforcement

EC signs-off €8.1B state funding for R&D push

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association