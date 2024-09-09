China criticised a move by the Netherlands to expand export control measures on advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment, adding deep ultraviolet lithography (DUV) systems to a list of more advanced gear restricted since September 2023.

The Netherlands will require export licences for two types of DUV gear from ASML, an advanced chip equipment supplier based in the country.

Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Reinette Klever explained in a statement it sees technological advances have “given rise to increased security risks associated with the export of this specific manufacturing equipment, especially in the current geopolitical context”.

She added the “uncontrolled export” of DUV equipment has implications for the country’s security interests.

A China Commerce Ministry representative said the country is “dissatisfied” with the Dutch decision, arguing the US has “generalised the concept of national security and coerced individual countries” to tighten chip and equipment export control measures”, which threatens the stability of the global supply chain.

In a regular press briefing last week, China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said a certain country has been “turning normal economic cooperation and trade into political and security issues, co-opting other countries to join the tech blockade against China and deliberately disrupting global industrial and supply chains”.

It “firmly rejects this”, she stated, adding: “We hope relevant countries will uphold market principles and say no to economic coercion.”

The Netherlands, as well as Japan and South Korea, face growing pressure from the US government to expand restrictions on China to prevent access to semiconductor technology in an effort to thwart its ability to develop domestic chips.

In January the Dutch government revoked an export licence covering the shipment of two lithography systems from ASML.