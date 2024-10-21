Space player Eutelsat confirmed it successfully launched 20 satellites into orbit using a SpaceX rocket, a move that further strengthens the communications constellation it runs with OneWeb.

The launch of the 20 satellites comes just after the one-year anniversary of the merger between Eutelsat and OneWeb, which the companies claim has created the world’s only operator offering services spanning Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) birds.

It used Elon Musk’s SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket for the launch and the satellites were dispensed in ten batches over a period of 20 minutes. They were built by Airbus’ US Space and Defense unit.

In total, the combined Eutelsat, OneWeb entity now operates a constellation of more than 600 satellites, providing communications services to telecoms companies, as well as broadcasters and radio stations.

Eutelsat explained in a statement it has seen a significant increase in demand for multi-orbit services since the merger with OneWeb, and its new satellites will “increase network strength and redundancy”.

Reuters added Eutelsat has an order backlog of around $4 billion and is waiting to tap into markets including India and Saudi Arabia, while already counting operators such as France’s Orange and Australia’s Telstra as customers.

It is also in talks with aviation companies about offering in-flight connectivity to travellers, with revenue from the segment expected next year.