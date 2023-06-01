 Zuckerberg teases Quest 3 ahead of Apple launch - Mobile World Live
Home

Zuckerberg teases Quest 3 ahead of Apple launch

01 JUN 2023

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg eked out details about the company’s next mixed reality headset, less than a week before Apple is expected to make its first foray into the segment.

On the company’s Instagram platform, Zuckerberg described the Quest 3 “as the first mainstream headset with high-res colour mixed reality” and its most powerful yet.

Details on the device were sparse, but Zuckerberg added it is 40 per cent thinner than the Quest 2, capable of two-times the graphics performance and is powered by a next-generation Qualcomm chipset.

Pricing will begin at $499 and Zuckerberg claimed Quest 3 “will be the best way to experience mixed and virtual reality in a standalone device”.

The timing of the announcement is interesting as Zuckerberg concluded it will share more details about the device at its connect conference on 27 September, more than three months away.

Arguably, it could be a way for Zuckerberg to recapture some headlines in the segment, as speculation grows about an Apple headset launch next week at its annual developer conference.

IDC data shows Meta Platforms dominates the AR/VR device segment, holding an 80 per cent market share at the end of 2022 with 8.8 million sales.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

