Infrastructure player Cellnex installed a distributed antenna system (DAS) to provide 5G coverage across 3.5km of coastline in Barcelona for the America’s Cup sailing event, with the equipment set to remain in place after the competition to boost on-beach coverage.

The America’s Cup is currently underway and ends on 27 October. Cellnex noted it was the third-largest sporting event in the world based on audience and economic impact, a list topped by the Olympic Games and UEFA World Cups.

Its outdoor DAS infrastructure runs from Sant Sebastia beach to Mar Bella, encompassing Sant Miquel, Barceloneta, Somorrostro, Nova Icaria and Bogatell beaches. It was installed following agreement with the local authority and uses various pieces of existing street furniture to host elements of the system.

Cellnex estimates the multi-operator system will serve the “tens of thousands” of people who use the beaches moving forward.

Marta Rubi, Cellnex Spain commercial director public administration, noted similar deployments were being used in “urban centres, stadiums, shopping centres, large buildings, networks and metro stations” to “expand and densify the capacity of the network”.