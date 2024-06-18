Telefonica Tech entered a partnership with IBM to develop a platform designed to provide AI and data management solutions for enterprises, with the resulting product set to be initially available in Spain.

The pair explained the collaboration would focus on helping businesses use advanced technologies and navigate a changing work environment.

This will involve the deployment of a multi-cloud platform to assist organisations with various tasks, including data management and analytics, as well as AI code generation for IT applications.

Telefonica Tech and IBM noted the new offering, named SHARK.X, will aid businesses “build, develop and scale AI applications in a simple, secure and governed way” and improve planning and reporting.

Specialists from IBM and Telefonica Tech will also provide consultancy services to develop use cases and proof of concepts for AI deployments according to client priorities, and help integrate the new solutions into work environments.

The partners pointed to IBM’s research published earlier this year revealing Spanish organisations already deploying AI have upped related investments in the past two years, reflecting “the need to provide the business landscape with tools and solutions that drive their digital transformation journeys”.

“Together, we are accelerating the digital transformation of the Spanish business community, enabling the development of innovative technology solutions that will help companies adapt to the AI era”, said Adolfo Hernandez Pulido, Technology MD for Telefonica at IBM.