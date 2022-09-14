 EC commissioner lays out metaverse attack plan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EC commissioner lays out metaverse attack plan

14 SEP 2022

Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market outlined a three-step plan around the continent’s metaverse ambitions, while announcing the launch of a VR and AR coalition to encourage investment in the sector.

In a blog, Breton explained the metaverse was one of the European Commission’s (EC) most pressing challenges and its plan to foster the virtual world will focus on people, technologies and infrastructure.

Breton said the new environment must “embed European values from the outset”, with private virtual worlds developed based on interoperable standards and “no private player” effectively holding all the power or setting terms and conditions.

“Innovators and technologies should be allowed to thrive unhindered,” he said, adding the EC would not tolerate new private monopolies.

Technologies and infrastructure
Breton believes shaping the metaverse depends on its ability to master and develop cutting-edge technologies in Europe, and build a sustainable ecosystem.

To help its drive, the EC officially launched the VR and AR Industrial Coalition, first touted in 2020, bringing together stakeholders “from key metaverse technologies”.

The coalition will focus on a specific roadmap, endorsed by more than 40 EU companies spanning large organisations, SMEs and universities.

Breton added Europe was investing in a number of metaverse-related technologies including photonics, semiconductors and new materials, arguing there is a need to pool EU, national and private funding to truly push its vision.

Lastly, the EC will focus on building resilient connectivity infrastructure. Breton said the amount of data being exchanged in virtual spaces will be greater than ever, putting “intense pressure” on connectivity infrastructure.

Pointing to the challenge, he said even today increasing volumes of data was being carried on infrastructure, but decreasing revenue had reduced the appetite to invest and strengthen them.

To that end, the EC will call on all market players benefitting from digital transformation to make a fair contribution to goods, services and infrastructures.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Orange Spain taps into the metaverse

EU plots tech giant network consultation

EC prepares green crackdown on smartphone makers

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association