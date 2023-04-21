 Dish retail wireless lead Stokols departs - Mobile World Live
Home

Dish retail wireless lead Stokols departs

21 APR 2023
Stokols

Dish Network lost another top executive, with EVP of retail wireless Stephen Stokols (pictured) set to depart on 5 May and former executive Mike Kelly lined up as his replacement.

Kelly is set to take on the role of EVP and group president of Dish Network’s retail wireless unit on 24 April, with responsibilities covering sales, marketing, go-to-market strategy and operations for brands including Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite. He will report to Dish Network CEO Erik Carlson.

A representative from Dish Network told Mobile World Live Stokols was leaving to pursue a new entrepreneurial venture.

The move marks the loss of another key executive following the departure of Dish Wireless CCO Stephen Bye in January.

Kelly first joined Dish Network in 2000 following its acquisition of Kelly Broadcasting systems, a company he founded in 1991.

He brings retail experience from a spell as EVP and president of video store chain Blockbuster, with Dish Network stating he has recently been an active investor in “multiple early-stage” tech start-ups.

Stokols joined Dish Network in 2020.

He had previously attempted to buy Boost Mobile before US authorities ruled the brand must be sold to Dish Network as part of approvals for T-Mobile US and Sprint’s merger.

Prior to Dish Network, Stokols was CEO and co-founder of US-based MVNO FreedomPop before the company was sold in 2019.

Stokols reports to John Swieringa, president and COO of Dish Wireless.

The executive shuffle adds to ongoing turbulence for Dish Wireless, with a planned commercial launch of its Boost Infinite 5G service in Q1 missed and the company being hit by a ransomware attack which impacted its customer service functions.

Analysts have also questioned if the company will be able to successfully build a mobile business.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

