 Analyst still bearish on Dish Network - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Analyst still bearish on Dish Network

24 JAN 2023

Research company MoffettNathanson continued to warn Dish Network faced struggles in building a sustainable mobile business, despite conceding the operator appeared to be on track to meet a requirement to cover 70 per cent of the US population by June.

In a research note, analyst Craig Moffett highlighted Dish Network looked to be on track with its site count to meet the coverage target.

The operator last week told the Securities and Exchange Commission it had commenced construction on more than 15,000 5G sites which would cover 60 per cent of the population.

Moffett argued “an even bigger lift will be required” for Dish Network to meet a goal of 75 per cent coverage in the 600MHz band and a 70 per cent requirement in 700MHz, “H-block” and AWS-4 bands “in each licence area, rather than nationally, by June 2025”.

The research company stated Dish Network’s long-term financial position “strikes us as weak” and compared it with Clearwire, a US operator eventually sold to Sprint.

Moffett highlighted a favourable MVNO agreement with AT&T, its range of spectrum bands and the potential for a legacy-free business model as positives which could lower operating costs, but maintained “the challenges it faces appear steep”.

“The history of wireless start-ups in the US is poor, and the company’s targets, consumer and enterprise, strike us as overly ambitious”.

Dish Network raised $1.5 billion in its latest funding round, adding to $2 billion in November 2022.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Dish Network pitches $500 million debt offering

Dish Network plots $2B debt move to fund 5G build

Dish plots national 5G move

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association