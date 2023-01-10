 Dish Wireless loses top 5G executive - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Dish Wireless loses top 5G executive

10 JAN 2023

Dish Network announced Dish Wireless executive Stephen Bye (pictured) will leave the company, a potential sign the US open RAN operator is struggling to win subscribers.

He accepted a position with publishing company Ziff Davis as its president of connectivity overseeing Ookla, Ekahau, RootMetrics and related properties.

Bye will board Ziff Davis on 23 January. He will also join Dish Network’s board of directors on 18 January, a day after stepping down from his role as CCO.

He joined Dish Wireless in 2019 charged with supporting the development and commercialisation of the company’s open-RAN standalone 5G network.

His duties at Dish Wireless included wholesale and enterprise services, business development, product management, service integration and partner management.

Recon Analytics analyst Roger Entner told Mobile World Live Bye’s departure was “not a good sign at all” for the operator.

“Stephen was a very good engineer and a very good executive,” Entner stated. “This could be a canary in the coal mine. My expectation is that Dish is losing customers again.”

Dish Network detailed plans in late 2022 to raise about $2 billion through its senior secured notes to fund an ongoing 5G network deployment, a move analyst outfit MoffattNathanson warned could lead to a bankruptcy of its mobile unit.

Dish Wireless delays
The operator launched its commercial 5G network in Las Vegas in 2022 after several delays.

Dish Wireless had stated its 5G service would be available in 2020 and then revised the deadline to Q1 2021.

It claimed to have met a US government deadline to cover 20 per cent of the population with its cloud-native open RAN 5G network by mid-2022 after expanding availability to more than 120 cities.

Dish Wireless is required to cover 70 per cent of the population by June.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Dish launches post-paid Boost Infinite beta

Dish claims 5G coverage target success

US tower industry wary of Dish Wireless prospects

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association