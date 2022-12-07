Dish launches post-paid Boost Infinite beta

Dish Wireless launched a nationwide beta of its Boost Infinite post-paid 5G service, advancing plans to commence commercial service in Q1 2023.

The company opened registrations for Boost Infinite in August, with head of Boost Infinite Jeremy McCarty (pictured) telling Mobile World Live (MWL) it began initial testing in October, around the time it had originally targeted a full launch.

Boost Infinite’s service is provisioned through MVNO agreements with T-Mobile US and AT&T, but it will eventually be on Dish Wireless’ greenfield 5G network.

Dish Wireless is using its own OSS and BSS for the beta service.

The operator is looking to shake-up the post-paid sector by offering Boost Infinite for $25 per month without a contract to users which are credit qualified. The service includes unlimited talk, text and data, access to hotspots, international long-distance and roaming.

Is the price right?

While AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile raised charges this year, Boost Infinite’s $25 tariff is “forever” if subscribers keep their accounts in good standing.

“When you start to think about the price point being at $25, which is generally half the cost of what other post-paid carriers are selling their service for, you’re essentially going to get two- or three-times the coverage for half the price,” McCarty stated.

Customers can bring their own devices, purchase new ones or access finance schemes.

“You’re going to find a really wide range of support for devices in the beta period,” McCarty stated.

He noted Band 70 devices, those which cover all spectrum Dish Wireless is employing, will be key due to offering faster data rates and throughputs.

McCarty explained users can sign-up to the beta online, but the service could be available in stores during 2023.

Recon Analytics analyst Roger Entner told MWL online sign-ups typically accounted for 15 per cent of the market, but noted Boost Infinite could also pick up subscribers from third-party retailers.

He added Boost Infinite’s profit margin would be razor thin while it uses other operators’ networks, a view echoed by Wave7 Research principal Jeff Moore, who told MWL the service needed be on Dish Wireless’ infrastructure to be financially successful.