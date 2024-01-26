The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved rules to precisely route wireless emergency phone calls and real-time texts, in a move that now requires mobile operators and cable MVNOs to implement location-based routing nationwide to connect to 911 call centres.

The FCC stated wireless emergency calls on IP-based networks have historically been routed to 911 call centres based on the location of the cell tower that handles the call, but in some instances the nearest cell tower may be in a neighbouring jurisdiction instead of the call centre that’s in the caller’s location.

In those instances, the calls need to be re-routed to the correct 911 call centre, which can delay response times and waste resources during emergencies.

Under the new rules, all wireless service provides are required to use location-based routing nationwide for wireless calls and RTT communications to the call centres.

With this approach, the FCC noted 911 voice calls and real-time texts are now routed based on the actual location of the call instead of the location of the cell tower that typically handles that call.

It stated the end result is millions more wireless 911 callers will connect with emergency responders without the need for transfers or delays.

Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel stated some of the largest operators in the US started using location-based routing technology in their networks “so we know it works”.

“Now we look forward to having it work everywhere,” she noted.