 FreedomPop owner to launch Boost takeover bid - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360 – INTELLIGENT CONNECTIVITY IN LATIN AMERICA
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FreedomPop owner to launch Boost takeover bid

07 JUN 2019

STS Media, the parent company of US MVNO FreedomPop, agreed a deal to sell the brand to Red Pocket Mobile, as it looks to make a bid for Sprint’s prepaid brand Boost Mobile.

Reuters reported, citing comments from STS Media CEO Stephen Stokols, that the company will sell FreedomPop and then pursue a partnership with other companies or private equity groups to launch a takeover bid for Boost.

Boost is up for sale as part of concessions offered by Sprint and T-Mobile US to get their merger approved by regulators. The move is designed to reduce the power the companies would hold over the US prepaid market if the tie-up is approved.

Stokols revealed he was speaking to a private equity group about an acquisition of Boost, which is reportedly worth up to $3 billion, shortly after news it was on the market. At the time, he said a private equity group would combine Boost with FreedomPop should an acquisition take place, however the situation appears to have changed.

Other rumoured interested parties in Boost include prepaid wireless company Q Link Wireless and former Boost founder Peter Adderton.

Stokols did not provide details on the FreedomPop sale, but a source told Reuters the value “is in the high eight figures”.

In terms of potential partners to launch the Boost bid, STS Media said it was speaking to private equity groups and a company which owns network infrastructure. FreedomPop currently uses Sprint’s network for its operation.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Amazon mulls move for discarded Sprint assets

Sprint heralds 5G debut in four cities

DoJ mulls more conditions for Sprint, T-Mobile merger

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Trade, Tennis and Tequila

Mobile Mix: We’ve got Seoul (and security)

Mobile 360 Security for 5G: Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association