 BlackBerry hires new COO - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BlackBerry hires new COO

28 JAN 2019

BlackBerry tapped former Cisco executive Bryan Palma (pictured, below) as its new president and COO as it gears up to integrate assets from a $1.4 billion acquisition of security company Cylance in late 2018.

Palma is charged with overseeing the company’s core products and services across enterprise, IoT and security. He will supervise teams in its BlackBerry Technology Solutions, Enterprise Software and Services, and Mobility Solutions divisions.

He will report directly to CEO John Chen.

In a statement, Chen called Palma a “key addition” to the company’s executive team, who will further plans to expand its enterprise IoT and licensing businesses. Palma will also play an integral part in BlackBerry’s integration of Cylance.

The move comes around 14 months after BlackBerry’s former COO, Marty Beard, resigned in November 2017. The role was filled by company CFO Steve Capelli in the interim.

Palma most recently served as SVP and GM of customer experience for the Americas at Cisco, and prior to that was VP of cyber and security solutions at Boeing.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Verizon delivers BlackBerry brand boost

BlackBerry spends $1.4B on security firm Cylance

Facebook sues BlackBerry on patent infringement

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei maintains Honor in France

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association