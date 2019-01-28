BlackBerry hires new COO - Mobile World Live

BlackBerry tapped former Cisco executive Bryan Palma (pictured, below) as its new president and COO as it gears up to integrate assets from a $1.4 billion acquisition of security company Cylance in late 2018.

Palma is charged with overseeing the company’s core products and services across enterprise, IoT and security. He will supervise teams in its BlackBerry Technology Solutions, Enterprise Software and Services, and Mobility Solutions divisions.

He will report directly to CEO John Chen.

In a statement, Chen called Palma a “key addition” to the company’s executive team, who will further plans to expand its enterprise IoT and licensing businesses. Palma will also play an integral part in BlackBerry’s integration of Cylance.

The move comes around 14 months after BlackBerry’s former COO, Marty Beard, resigned in November 2017. The role was filled by company CFO Steve Capelli in the interim.

Palma most recently served as SVP and GM of customer experience for the Americas at Cisco, and prior to that was VP of cyber and security solutions at Boeing.