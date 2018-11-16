English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BlackBerry spends $1.4B on security firm Cylance

16 NOV 2018

BlackBerry inked a deal to acquire artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity specialist Cylance for $1.4 billion, a move designed to bolster its IoT security offering.

Founded in 2012 by former McAfee CTO Stuart McClure, Cylance uses AI and machine learning to predict and prevent new and existing endpoint threats.

BlackBerry CEO John Chen, who has overseen the company’s pivot from consumer hardware to software and security, said in a statement the addition will “immediately complement our entire portfolio” and strengthen its Spark IoT platform.

“We believe adding Cylance’s capabilities to our trusted advantages in privacy, secure mobility and embedded systems will make BlackBerry Spark indispensable to realising the Enterprise of Things.”

The cash deal is expected to close before the end of BlackBerry’s fiscal year in February 2019, after which point Cylance will operate as its own business unit within the company.

The move comes amid a heightened industry focus on threat protection and is the latest in a string of security-related deals.

In July, AT&T acquired cybersecurity company AlienVault for an undisclosed sum to boost its defence offering for enterprise customers, and earlier this month Symantec announced a deal to buy Appthority to strengthen protections against malicious mobile apps.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Tele2 executive sounds IoT perception warning

GSMA Asia-Pacific IoT group expands

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin
Featured Content

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Making it in Madrid

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association