Lenovo-owned Motorola expanded its Edge smartphone portfolio with the wider launch of its flagship Motorola Edge 50 Pro, while unveiling a high-end and mid-range model which will be available next month.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro launched in India two weeks ago, and the company said it is now available in select markets across Europe, Middle East and Africa, while the Edge 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Fusion will follow in the coming weeks.

Wilkin Lee, head of marketing at Motorola, said the new offerings reflect the brand’s “beyond device approach”, aimed at unlocking an improved customer experience through combining intelligence and good design.

Lee said Motorola collaborated with different companies to expand its Edge devices, naming audio giant Bose, colour standardisation expert Pantone, and materials and displays specialist Corning.

Meanwhile AI photography is a key feature of the Moto AI software offering. Programme manager at Motorola Nedhal Alkhatib explained Edge’s advanced imaging capabilities are intended to “challenge mainstream premium devices”, highlighting “a lot of recent transformations [in mobile] are through AI”.

Motorola noted the trio of Edge devices feature autofocusing technology, camera sensors and larger pixels to support photography in low-light scenarios. Further, the smartphones feature a new “smart connect” software ecosystem, allowing texts, calls and file-sharing with other Lenovo and Motorola devices.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will be on sale starting from £849. It has a triple camera system with a set of AI photography tools and a 125-watt “turbo-power fast charging”, powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

Meanwhile, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will be available for £349. It has a dual camera and runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, with 5000mAH battery.

The flagship Motorola Edge 50 Pro is available from today for £599.

The brand also released a pair of earbuds, the Moto Buds, available in a standard and premium variant, the latter of which was co-developed by Bose.