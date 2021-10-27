 Biden wants Rosenworcel as permanent FCC head - Mobile World Live
Home

Biden wants Rosenworcel as permanent FCC head

27 OCT 2021

US President Joe Biden nominated Jessica Rosenworcel (pictured) to permanently serve as chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), highlighting her efforts to increase accessibility and affordability of communication services during her spell as acting head.

The president’s office explained in a statement Rosenworcel is the first woman in history to be named for the post. She became a Commissioner in 2012 and helmed the FCC since Ajit Pai’s departure in January.

Rosenworcel’s nomination must be approved by the US Senate.

The Biden administration argued Rosenworcel “has been a champion for connectivity for all” by fighting to protect an open internet and ensure lower-income households were able to stay connected during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic via the Emergency Broadband Benefit programme.

It also underlined her leadership in spectrum policy, and promoting wireless services and IoT.

In a separate statement, Rosenworcel explained she was honoured to work towards delivering the connectivity people need to “live, work and learn in the digital age”.

As acting chair, Rosenworcel has overseen production of updated fixed and mobile broadband coverage maps to help guide government funding for deployments in underserved areas.

President Biden also nominated Gigi Sohn for an open Commissioner’s seat at the FCC.

Sohn served as a counsellor to former FCC chair Tom Wheeler from 2013 to 2016 and is “one of the nation’s leading public advocates for open, affordable and democratic communications networks”, the president’s office stated.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

