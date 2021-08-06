 FCC publishes new mobile broadband map - Mobile World Live
Home

FCC publishes new mobile broadband map

06 AUG 2021

US regulator the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) published fresh data on mobile coverage and availability in the nation, part of a broader effort to collect granular service availability information to comply with the Broadband DATA Act.

The agency worked with dynamic map provider ESRI to produce an interactive map showing LTE voice and data coverage provided by Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile US and UScellular.

“Much work remains”, acting FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel noted in a statement. The Broadband DATA Act, which became law in March 2020, requires the agency to collect data from wired, fixed wireless, and satellite broadband providers, and to use new maps when awarding fresh funding.

The FCC is awarding government money to broadband providers through the 5G Fund for Rural America, and the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, but previously estimated it will not have all the data needed for future fund allocation until at least 2022.

In its statement, the regulator described the latest map as a “preview of how the mobile data the FCC will collect under the standards set by the Broadband DATA Act will look when mapped”.

It wants people to use the online map to find out whether their home or business has broadband access and which providers serve their area.

The FCC stated the map’s data was current as of 15 May and was voluntarily submitted by network operators. It encouraged other operators to sign up.

An unamed vendor was brought in by the FCC to assist with software and systems, and the regulator is seeking public comment on verification processes for its mobile maps.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

