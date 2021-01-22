 President Biden selects interim FCC chief - Mobile World Live
Home

President Biden selects interim FCC chief

22 JAN 2021

US President Joe Biden selected Jessica Rosenworcel (pictured) to serve as acting chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) until a permanent replacement for Ajit Pai is ratified by Congress.

In a tweet, Rosenworcel said she was “honoured and excited” to take the helm at a time when “we need to expand the reach of communications opportunity for all of us”.

Pai departed on 20 January.

Mobile industry groups including the Competitive Carriers Association and WISPA hailed the news: CTIA CEO Meredith Attwell Baker praised Rosenworcel as a “powerful voice and strong leader seeking connectivity for all Americans”.

Rosenworcel was first appointed to the FCC in 2012. She is the second woman to lead the agency: former Commissioner Mignon Clyburn served as acting chair for seven months in 2013.

S&P Global Market Intelligence tipped Rosenworcel, Clyburn, and former FCC staff members Gigi Sohn and Edward Smith as prime candidates for the permanent seal, while civil rights advocacy group Color of Change pressed for Commissioner Geoffrey Starks.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market.

Read more

