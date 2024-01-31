Verizon Business appointed Jeffrey Hulse as SVP and group president of Verizon Partner Solutions (VPS), succeeding Eric Cevis, who retired following 37 years with the operator.

Hulse is responsible for domestic and international wholesale revenue growth and strategy for Verizon Business, including marketing, sales, customer service and wholesale business operations.

Verizon Business CEO Kyle Malady said Hulse’s industry knowledge and experience makes him “the right leader to accelerate the growth of our wholesale business” and customer base.

Hulse joined Verizon in 1997 and has served in various executive roles, most recently as VP and leader of the sales and solutions engineering teams.

Earlier this month, Verizon Business named Debika Bhattacharya chief technology solutions officer and Iris Meijer chief product and marketing officer, positions a representative told Mobile World Live are newly created.