 Ad revenue fends off rising Alphabet costs - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ad revenue fends off rising Alphabet costs

05 FEB 2019

Alphabet’s advertising business powered the company past controversy and increased spending to an $8.9 billion profit in Q4 2018.

Revenue grew 22 per cent year-on-year from $32.3 billion in Q4 2017 to $39.3 billion in the recent quarter, 83 per cent of which is attributable to advertising driven by mobile search and YouTube. Google’s cloud, hardware and Play Store businesses fuelled 31 per cent growth in Alphabet’s “other revenue” category, which increased from $5 billion in Q4 2017 to $6.5 billion.

Speaking on the company’s earnings call, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said it sold “millions” of smart speakers during the quarter, adding one out of every seven Google Home devices activated during the period was a Google Home Hub.

The company’s earnings appeared unaffected by recent controversy, including a backlash against Google’s development of a censored search engine for China and handling of sexual misconduct complaints.

But Alphabet’s growth came at a cost. Total expenses amounted to $31 billion, up from $24.7 billion, and included traffic acquisition costs of $7.4 billion (up 15 per cent) and $10.5 billion in other costs (up 34 per cent) related to content acquisition, data centres and hardware.

Capex jumped 64 per cent from $4.3 billion to $7.1 billion, which CFO Ruth Porat attributed primarily to Google’s investments in new offices, along with data centres and servers for its cloud business.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Google goes big on accessibility

Malicious camera apps found on Play Store

PayPal expects $100B of Venmo payments in 2019

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Oppo ‘oping for UK success

Mobile Mix: Huawei maintains Honor in France

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association