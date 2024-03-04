Neutral host networking specialist Boldyn Networks completed a deal to buy Cellnex’s private networking unit, adding a portfolio of more than 50 implementations across Finland, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

Boldyn Networks stated the acquisition also builds on its overall 5G strategy goals. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The Cellnex unit involved is largely comprised of Edzcom, a Finland-based division which designs, builds and operates private 4G and 5G networks for enterprise customers in the manufacturing, transport hubs, oil and gas, energy generation and mining industries.

Boldyn Networks CEO Igor Leprince stated the deal with Cellnex provides his company with additional private network expertise and grows its “capability to interconnect the most complex environments”.

Cellnex’s private networks business unit and Edzcom employees will become part of Boldyn Networks’ strategy team.