Meta Platforms unveiled a plan to open up its Quest headset operating system to third-party hardware companies, in an attempt to increase adoption of AR/VR applications and services.

The social media company highlighted a desire for an ecosystem running Meta Horizon OS, the mixed reality operating system that already powers its own offering.

In a post on Instagram Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated Microsoft, Lenovo and ASUS will be among the first partners to use its OS on their devices. The company noted it is working with Microsoft “to create a limited-edition Meta Quest, inspired by Xbox”.

While few details were given about the partnership with Microsoft, Zuckerberg noted the headset “comes out of the box with Xbox controllers and Game Pass, so you can immediately just start playing on a big screen anywhere you go”.

Meta Platforms teamed with Microsoft last year to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to Quest VR headsets, which enables customers to play Xbox games on a large 2D virtual screen in mixed reality.

It noted companies building hardware using its OS would benefit from its partnership with Qualcomm, which includes its chipsets and custom software.

The company’s Quest 3 headset launched last year with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor.

Reaction

“Meta Platforms will need to strike a balance between being as open as possible to maximise innovation but at the same time ensure that every app will work without modification on headsets from all licensees,” reflected Radio Free Mobile‘s Dr Richard Windsor.

“Google eventually managed to get this right with Android handsets which has been made considerably easier with the concentration that has happened in the market and there is no reason why Meta cannot do the same.”