 Google chief refuses to abandon China search project - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google chief refuses to abandon China search project

12 DEC 2018

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (pictured) insisted in a hearing before US politicians the company has no plans to launch a censored search engine for users in China, but would not rule out the possibility such a service could be offered in the future.

Pichai confirmed Google “developed and looked at what search could look like” in China and revealed the company at one point had more than 100 people working on the project. He maintained launch of the service is not imminent, adding the company is not in discussions with the Chinese government to that end.

Yet Pichai refused to fully abandon the idea when pressed by one politician, noting “we have a stated mission of providing users with information, and so we think it’s in our duty to explore possibilities and give users access to information”.

The comments came after a backlash from employees, human rights activists and politicians following reports detailing Google’s effort to build a mobile search engine for China which would block certain results in accordance with the government’s strict censorship laws.

Opponents argued such a product would bolster state surveillance and impact human rights.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Interview: Google Latin America

Korea expands VAT for global IT companies

EU mulls Apple Pay probe
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Digital dominance in the desert

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association