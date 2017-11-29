English
HomeDevicesNews

Ex-Android chief accused of “improper” relationship

29 NOV 2017

Andy Rubin was reported to have taken leave from Essential, his smartphone start-up, for personal reasons, amid reports of an “inappropriate relationship” with a co-worker while he was still Google’s Android head.

According to The Information, Rubin (pictured) left Google after an internal investigation “determined that he had carried out an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate”. This came after the employee concerned made a complaint to the search giant’s human resources department.

It is not clear if Rubin’s departure was directly linked to the probe, nor what the actual nature of the complaint was, although reportedly it was recommended Rubin face disciplinary action. TNW said Google’s policies prohibit managers from entering into relationships with their workers.

TNW said a representative of Rubin said “any relationship…was consensual”, and the former executive was “never told by Google that he engaged in any misconduct while at Google and he did not, either while at Google or since”.

Rubin’s time off from Essential comes at an important time for the company. It recently launched its first smartphone amid a flurry of hype, though a number of reports indicated sales have been less than stellar.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

