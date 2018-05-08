English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange nabs banking expert to drive financial services

08 MAY 2018

Orange appointed former Credit Agricole executive Paul de Leusse to lead both its Orange Bank and mobile money divisions.

de Leusse will join the company’s executive committee as deputy CEO charged with mobile financial services.

Prior to taking the role with Orange, he was deputy CEO of the corporate division of international banking group Credit Agricole and has worked in the consultancy and financial services sector since 1997.

His remit comprises both Orange Bank – the company’s mobile banking service, currently only available in France but set for expansion to Spain in 2019 – and MEA-focused service Orange Money.

As of the start of May 2018 over 100,000 users had signed-up to Orange Bank since launch in November 2017. Orange Money has around 36 million customers across its 17 markets.

In a statement the operator said the appointment of de Leusse to the leadership team was part of a wider attempt to diversify its management committee.

During March, Orange announced a sweeping reorganisation of its executive team – which took effect last week. The change saw a number of senior figures changing roles and divisions being created to incorporate new lines of business and current priorities.

At the time, the company said it was set to appoint an “experienced external executive from the banking and finance industry” to represent its financial service divisions.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Orange hails convergence after revenue high

Orange appoints new execs in Africa

Industry maintains pressure over ECC amendments

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association