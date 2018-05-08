Orange nabs banking expert to drive financial services

Orange appointed former Credit Agricole executive Paul de Leusse to lead both its Orange Bank and mobile money divisions.

de Leusse will join the company’s executive committee as deputy CEO charged with mobile financial services.

Prior to taking the role with Orange, he was deputy CEO of the corporate division of international banking group Credit Agricole and has worked in the consultancy and financial services sector since 1997.

His remit comprises both Orange Bank – the company’s mobile banking service, currently only available in France but set for expansion to Spain in 2019 – and MEA-focused service Orange Money.

As of the start of May 2018 over 100,000 users had signed-up to Orange Bank since launch in November 2017. Orange Money has around 36 million customers across its 17 markets.

In a statement the operator said the appointment of de Leusse to the leadership team was part of a wider attempt to diversify its management committee.

During March, Orange announced a sweeping reorganisation of its executive team – which took effect last week. The change saw a number of senior figures changing roles and divisions being created to incorporate new lines of business and current priorities.

At the time, the company said it was set to appoint an “experienced external executive from the banking and finance industry” to represent its financial service divisions.