English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange shuffles management to drive transformation

06 MAR 2018

Orange lined up sweeping changes to its management team and business structure, a move CEO Stephane Richard called a decisive step as it moves into new sectors including connected home, finance and cybersecurity.

One of the key changes involves making its business in Spain a standalone unit rather than one of several markets which comprise Orange’s Rest of Europe reporting segment.

After France, Spain was Orange’s second-largest market in Europe in 2017, generating 49 per cent of the Rest of Europe unit’s revenue. The separation comes as Orange promotes it’s Spain division’s CEO Laurent Paillassot to the role of deputy group CEO, albeit with continued responsibility for Spain.

Gervais Pellissier, formerly delegate CEO and head of European operations, moves to a group transformation role. He will be charged with “simplifying the group’s processes and reinforcing the company’s collective agility” in addition to being appointed chairman of Orange Business Services.

Finance and strategy delegate CEO Ramon Fernandez takes charge of Europe excluding France and Spain, and will also become finance and performance executive director.

Diversification
As part of its focus on new business lines, Orange will form a Technology and Global Innovation division led by former innovation SVP Mari-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere. She will also take on the roles of deputy group CEO and CTIO.

To lead its cybersecurity business and oversee its own security, Hugues Foulon will become executive director for group. Chief executive director of Orange France Fabienne Dulac will become deputy group CEO with continued responsibility for its home market.

Alioune Ndiaye replaces Bruno Mettling as CEO of its Africa and Middle East unit: Mettling becomes non-executive chairman of the business.

Discussing the changes, group CEO Stephane Richard said: “This is a decisive step in Orange’s transformation that has been in preparation for a number of years. Together, we have already restored confidence within the Group and returned the business to revenue and EBITDA margin growth in a fiercely competitive environment.”

“Today, we are pushing back the boundaries of digital services by confirming our goals of diversification into financial services, cybersecurity and the connected home. This transformation has been made possible by the continuous drive for excellence in our role as a network operator.”

All changes will be effective from 2 May 2018.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Orange banks further home wins in Q4

Orange Bank targets 2019 Spain expansion

Orange reveals European 5G testing plan

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association