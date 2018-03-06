Orange shuffles management to drive transformation

Orange lined up sweeping changes to its management team and business structure, a move CEO Stephane Richard called a decisive step as it moves into new sectors including connected home, finance and cybersecurity.

One of the key changes involves making its business in Spain a standalone unit rather than one of several markets which comprise Orange’s Rest of Europe reporting segment.

After France, Spain was Orange’s second-largest market in Europe in 2017, generating 49 per cent of the Rest of Europe unit’s revenue. The separation comes as Orange promotes it’s Spain division’s CEO Laurent Paillassot to the role of deputy group CEO, albeit with continued responsibility for Spain.

Gervais Pellissier, formerly delegate CEO and head of European operations, moves to a group transformation role. He will be charged with “simplifying the group’s processes and reinforcing the company’s collective agility” in addition to being appointed chairman of Orange Business Services.

Finance and strategy delegate CEO Ramon Fernandez takes charge of Europe excluding France and Spain, and will also become finance and performance executive director.

Diversification

As part of its focus on new business lines, Orange will form a Technology and Global Innovation division led by former innovation SVP Mari-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere. She will also take on the roles of deputy group CEO and CTIO.

To lead its cybersecurity business and oversee its own security, Hugues Foulon will become executive director for group. Chief executive director of Orange France Fabienne Dulac will become deputy group CEO with continued responsibility for its home market.

Alioune Ndiaye replaces Bruno Mettling as CEO of its Africa and Middle East unit: Mettling becomes non-executive chairman of the business.

Discussing the changes, group CEO Stephane Richard said: “This is a decisive step in Orange’s transformation that has been in preparation for a number of years. Together, we have already restored confidence within the Group and returned the business to revenue and EBITDA margin growth in a fiercely competitive environment.”

“Today, we are pushing back the boundaries of digital services by confirming our goals of diversification into financial services, cybersecurity and the connected home. This transformation has been made possible by the continuous drive for excellence in our role as a network operator.”

All changes will be effective from 2 May 2018.