Orange and online education provider Coursera launched free certification training programmes for entrepreneurs and young people in Africa and the Middle East, with a focus on emerging technology areas including AI and cybersecurity.

Courses will be provided through development division Orange Digital Centre (ODC). The company explained the initiative was designed to prepare young people for the evolving job market and help kickstart their careers.

Orange aims to drive digital inclusion through ODC’s network of 16 hubs in the region, with the free courses provided in several different centres including its coding school and start-up accelerator.

Among other areas covered by the courses are training in digital marketing and entrepreneurship.

Orange noted ODC’s ecosystem is equipped with the latest technologies to support young people “throughout the entire technological innovation and entrepreneurship value chain”.

Asma Ennaifer, Orange MEA executive director of corporate social responsibility, said its tie-up with Coursera “opens the doors of certification training to all our beneficiaries, offering educational and professional development opportunities to those who need them most”.