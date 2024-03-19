Odido expanded its use of a BSS portfolio from Netcracker Technology, a move the US company stated would advance the Netherlands-based operator’s digital transformation strategy.

The operator signed up to employ professional, support and maintenance services offered in a Netcracker Technology digital BSS product, as part of moves to rationalise the operation of the various companies which combined under the Odido brand in 2023.

Netcracker Technology described the deal as a consolidation of “a number of critical processes across various brands and legacy environments”.

The US company is set to lead the project, which it noted adds to Odido’s use of its BSS line for generating pricing and quotations, along with order management.

Netcracker Technology pitched various benefits for Odido, including “reduction of complexity and legacy systems”; revenue generation potential; and moving BSS services to the cloud.

Odido CIO Lotta Gunnarsson said the extension of the companies’ long-standing relationship would help the operator in its effort to transform into a techco.