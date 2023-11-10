US operator Dish Network has culled more than 500 employees in the state of Colorado, which followed on the heels of a decline in Q3 revenue earlier in the week and ahead of a planned merger with EchoStar.

The latest round of job cuts followed reductions in August from the company’s Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite divisions, but the exact number wasn’t disclosed.

Anonymous posts by Dish Network employees on discussion board TheLayoff.com stated additional layoffs were expected in late November.

Notices about the recent layoffs were filed with the Colorado Department of Labour and mayoral offices in Englewood and Littleton, Colorado, which the company is required to do.

Dish Network’s headquarters are located in the Denver suburb of Englewood.

A Dish Network representative told Mobile World Live (MWL) that while the company doesn’t disclose the exact number of layoffs, “I can tell you that over 500 employees have been impacted in Colorado”.

“Like most businesses, we continually evaluate and make adjustments to ensure we’re set up for long-term success. We made the difficult decision to part ways with some team members due to changing business demands on some teams,” Dish Network said in a statement to MWL.

Dish Network had 14,200 employees at end-2022, down from 16,000 in 2019.

There has been an exodus of key leaders from the company’s executive team this year, including the announcement this week that Dish Network president and CEO president Erik Carlson would step down on 12 November.