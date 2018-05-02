English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple Pay set for expanded European footprint

02 MAY 2018

Apple identified Norway, Poland and Ukraine as the next markets to receive Apple Pay, while reporting a rise in global user numbers on the platform.

CEO Tim Cook announced the next stage of expansion for its mobile payments service while discussing earnings in the three months to end-March, the company’s fiscal Q2, which came a matter of weeks after the service launched in Brazil.

After the addition of the new countries, Apple Pay will be available in 19 European markets and 30 globally – including independent nations, principalities, dependents and self-governing states.

Although Apple remains tight-lipped on any specific statistics for Apple Pay, Cook noted the number of active users doubled in the year to end-March, with the value of transactions at the end of fiscal Q2 2018 three-times higher than at 1 April 2017 (the end of its fiscal Q2 2017).

Cook said adoption had been bolstered by increased acceptance in public transport systems in some of its largest markets – citing usage on the metro in Tokyo, Shanghai and Beijing.

Having being initially omitted from the Beijing metro in August 2017 when the transport network began accepting mobile payments, Apple Pay eventually started being accepted in March 2018.

The company files Apple Pay figures along with its other services businesses including cloud storage, device insurance, App Store and music streaming service. Cook hailed Q2 as its “best quarter ever for services” adding “momentum continues to be incredibly strong”.

Its revenue across the services unit was $9.2 billion for the quarter, up 31 per cent year-on-year.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Debut latinoamericano de Apple Pay en Brasil

Apple Pay makes LatAm debut with Brazil launch

Apple boss Cook aims to outlive cash

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association