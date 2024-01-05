Reuters reported European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager (pictured) plans to travel to the US next week to meet with the CEOs of Apple, Alphabet, and Nvidia, among others, to discuss European digital regulation and competition policy.

Citing Vestager’s advisor, the news site reported Vestager has meetings booked with Apple CEO Tim Cook, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

She will visit San Francisco and Palo Alto, California on 11 and 12 January.

Additional meetings are scheduled with OpenAI CTO Mira Murati and chief strategy officer Jason Kwon.

Vestager holds the title of EVP in charge of competition policy for the European Commission (EC.)

In December 2023, the EC asked Apple and Google to provide more information on transparency-related practices under the Digital Services Act (DSA) and gave them a month to respond.

In addition to Apple and Google, the EC found last year that Meta Platforms, Amazon, TikTok parent ByteDance and Microsoft also were under the remit of DSA.

Reuters previously reported 12 December that Apple offered third-party developers access to its mobile payments system as a means to avoid a hefty fine by the EC.