Apple secured top ranking in China’s smartphone market in 2023 with a 17.3 per cent share, putting it ahead of rivals for the first time, data from IDC showed.

Preliminary figures show full-year shipments declined 5 per cent year-on-year to 271.3 million units, the lowest level in a decade, IDC stated.

While the market remains challenged by weak consumer sentiment, shipments in Q4 2023 rose 1.2 per cent to 73.6 million units, ending ten consecutive quarters of year-on-year decline.

Apple maintained a 20 per cent market share despite shipments falling 2.1 per cent.

Honor remained second with a 16.8 per cent share and flat shipments.

Vivo’s share fell to 15.7 per cent with shipments down 8.4 per cent.

Huawei was the big winner, returning to the top-five ranking after more than two years with a 13.9 per cent share and 36.2 per cent growth in shipments.

Oppo dropped to fifth with a 13.7 per cent share after shipments fell 16.1 per cent.

Data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology pegged 2023 shipments at 289 million, up 6.3 per cent.

Analysts from Jefferies forecast a double-digit drop in iPhone volumes in China in 2024, as Apple cut the price of some models ahead of the Lunar New Year early next month.

Canalys put Apple at the top of the global shipments pile in 2023, surpassing Samsung for the first time.