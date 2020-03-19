 African nations back mobile money in virus battle - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

African nations back mobile money in virus battle

19 MAR 2020

Several major mobile money markets in Africa joined Kenya in slashing service fees and upping transaction limits in an attempt to prevent the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus) on physical currency.

In separate statements the central banks of Ghana and Rwanda unveiled temporary measures to encourage the use of mobile money applicable to all service providers.

While there has been no formal notification from authorities in Uganda, MTN’s local division sent letters to agents announcing it was cutting tariffs following discussions with regulators and partner banks.

The policies are similar to those introduced in Kenya earlier this week.

Fee cuts
Bank of Ghana said it had agreed discounted rates and new limits with the country’s banks and mobile money operators. The new policies will come into force tomorrow (20 March) for an initial period of three months.

Under new rules transactions and withdrawals below GHS100 ($17.82) will not carry a charge and know your customer (KYC) regulations will be eased. This is alongside an increase in maximum transaction limits and balance levels for all customers. Accounts already compliant with KYC rules will be given a further hike in transaction limits.

The authority said the move was part of its response to ongoing health events and would enable “more efficient payments and promote digital forms of payments”.

National Bank of Rwanda’s new regulations cover the same period as Ghana, but remove fees on all mobile money transactions with increased daily and monthly limits depending on the type of user.

In its statement the authority urged all citizens to “take advantage of the removal of all charges on electronic money transfers and use digital payment means for all their transactions”.

Uganda
In Uganda, MTN began contacting partners to announce a number of measures would be in place for a month from midnight today (19 March). These include removing fees for transactions below UGX30,000 ($7.87). Wallet-to-bank transactions are also set to be zero-rated to specific providers.

In the letter MTN Uganda said the move followed discussions with the country’s central bank and its financial services partners, and was being undertaken as a precautionary measure.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ivory Coast makes digital financial services push

Vodafone transfers Ghana unit in simplification push

Airtel Money books jump in users as network expands  

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association