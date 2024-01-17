UAE operator du penned a deal with satellite player Intelsat to improve mobile connectivity in remote areas across its home market, backing a national digital ambition.

In a statement, du CTO Saleem AlBlooshi described the role of digital connectivity in shaping the UAE’s socioeconomic landscape as irrefutable, noting the partnership is in line with the company’s commitment to push innovation and improve customer experience.

The agreement will see the operator combine its mobile backhaul solution with Intelsat’s IS-39 geostationary satellite to provide “coverage to even the most remote areas of the nation”, the executive said.

Intelsat’s bird covers Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East and AlBlooshi expects the introduction of advanced networking infrastructure to propel the “community into the digital transformation era”.

Rhys Morgan, VP and GM at Intelsat, cited the UAE’s efforts in enhancing its telecoms and infrastructure capabilities, claiming his company is “well-positioned” to support the country’s connectivity plans.

In January 2023, du used Intelsat rival SES’ satellite to conduct a proof-of-concept for satellite-enabled 5G backhaul.

Intelsat and SES notably entered into merger talks in March 2023, but ended discussions a few months later.