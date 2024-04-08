Aramco signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with chip company GCT Semiconductor to help create a 4G and 5G ecosystem across Saudi Arabia to provision mission-critical and public safety networks.

State-owned Aramco and GCT Semiconductor explained they plan “to design and co-develop chipsets and modules tailored for LTE, 5G and the NTN spectrum in order to support the localisation of wireless end-user devices and IoT manufacturing”.

GCT Semiconductor CEO John Schlaefer stated it would work with Aramco by “leveraging our advanced 4G and 5G capabilities with future-focused AI-driven modem features to help develop the local ecosystem, and provide reliable and fast communication for their key applications in Saudi Arabia and the broader region”.

Aramco is one of the largest companies in the world based on market capitalisation. It created Aramco Digital in early 2023 as part of a move to diversify its operations and foster new technologies.

US-based GCT Semiconductor’s system-on-chip offerings integrate RF, baseband modems and digital signal processing functions into small form factors for use on 4G and 5G networks.

Financial terms and the length of the MoU were not disclosed.