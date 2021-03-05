 Vodafone UK ramps competition with BT - Mobile World Live
Home

Vodafone UK ramps competition with BT

05 MAR 2021

Vodafone UK boosted its convergence play with the launch of a new broadband offering to complement its traditional mobile business, as it looks to compete with rivals including BT across more segments in the market.

In a statement, Vodafone explained it developed the Pro Broadband package in response to customer needs as more people seek home connectivity.

The package starts at £35 a month and offers a range of mobile-related features including broadband back-up, a hybrid option connecting to Vodafone’s 4G mobile network if the fixed-line connection goes down; and so-called Super Wi-Fi, which uses boosters to improve the signal around homes.

It also committed to upgrade to fibre when it becomes available in an area. If it is already available, customers have a choice to choose fibre packages with average speeds of up to 900Mb/s.

Customers also have the choice of combining Pro Broadband with its mobile packages, with a top tier Pro Xtra broadband package and a 5G unlimited max tariff priced £73 a month.

Vodafone’s Pro Broadband comes to market just weeks after rival BT launched a similar offering, Halo 3+, claimed to offer unbreakable connectivity.

Kester Mann, director, consumer and connectivity at CCS Insight, said it was a powerful launch from Vodafone and would “turn heads among rivals”.

“Going toe-to-toe with the broadband market leader is highly creditable for an operator with a heritage steeped in mobile.”

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

