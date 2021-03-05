Vodafone UK ramps competition with BT - Mobile World Live

Vodafone UK boosted its convergence play with the launch of a new broadband offering to complement its traditional mobile business, as it looks to compete with rivals including BT across more segments in the market.

In a statement, Vodafone explained it developed the Pro Broadband package in response to customer needs as more people seek home connectivity.

The package starts at £35 a month and offers a range of mobile-related features including broadband back-up, a hybrid option connecting to Vodafone’s 4G mobile network if the fixed-line connection goes down; and so-called Super Wi-Fi, which uses boosters to improve the signal around homes.

It also committed to upgrade to fibre when it becomes available in an area. If it is already available, customers have a choice to choose fibre packages with average speeds of up to 900Mb/s.

Customers also have the choice of combining Pro Broadband with its mobile packages, with a top tier Pro Xtra broadband package and a 5G unlimited max tariff priced £73 a month.

Vodafone’s Pro Broadband comes to market just weeks after rival BT launched a similar offering, Halo 3+, claimed to offer unbreakable connectivity.

Kester Mann, director, consumer and connectivity at CCS Insight, said it was a powerful launch from Vodafone and would “turn heads among rivals”.

“Going toe-to-toe with the broadband market leader is highly creditable for an operator with a heritage steeped in mobile.”