LIVE FROM AIRSPACE WORLD 2024: Air traffic management communication platform vendor Frequentis pitched the advantages of next generation systems for the aeronautical sector, including the safety benefits of AI-enhanced voice.

During a session highlighting the need for unified communications in the industry, the company’s executives claimed AI-aided voice services would cut the poor quality of calls currently experienced by air traffic control operators, among other advantages.

Alongside voice call improvements, the company stated future communications systems would integrate better with other air traffic management infrastructure and “enhance safety net functionality”.

Frequentis director ATM networks Peter Leydold indicated as the industry looks at an increasing number of new digital applications, more modern communications infrastructure would be needed, with L-band Digital Aeronautical Communications System (LDACS) standards one of the protocols set to be used.

However, he added the company foresaw a need to “integrate multiple technologies” including “commercial off-the-shelf technologies like 5G along with satellite infrastructure,” with a need to deliver highly reliable solutions given the critical nature of applications likely to be supported.

LDACS is a technology currently making its way through the standardisation process, Frequentis noted, with the company one of the parties undertaking tests. It has also done work on a future potential voice-over-LDACS service.