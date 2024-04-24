China Mobile registered brisk year-on-year gains in 5G network customer additions, with revenue growth in the opening quarter of 2024 aided by higher ARPU.

The world’s largest operator by subscribers added 125 million 5G network customers from a year earlier to take the total to 488 million at end-March, accounting for 49 per cent of of its 995.6 million mobile subscribers, up 1.3 per cent.

The number of 5G package customers, those using the service but many without compatible devices, increased 15.9 per cent to 798.5 million.

Net profit in Q1 grew 5.5 per cent year-on-year to CNY29.6 billion ($4.1 billion), aided by CNY8.5 billion in interest gains and income from investments, less higher finance costs.

Operating revenue increased 5.2 per cent to CNY263.7 billion, with telecoms service revenue rising 4.5 per cent to CNY219.3 billion. ARPU rose 6.7 per cent to CNY47.90.

Average monthly data usage fell to 14.8GB from 16.8GB a year earlier.

The operator didn’t disclose revenue for its data, information and communications technology unit, after reporting the figure in the past.