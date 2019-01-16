Ericsson marketing chief resigns - Mobile World Live

Ericsson’s head of marketing and corporate relations Helena Normann (pictured) is set to leave the company, having been a member of the vendor’s executive team since 2010.

Normann will depart on or before 30 June, Ericsson confirmed in a statement. The process to appoint a successor is already underway.

The executive has been with Ericsson for more than 12 years and progressed to her current title of SVP and head of marketing and corporate relations and CMO/CCO in 2018. She leaves of her own accord to pursue opportunities outside of the company.

Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm said Normann had been “instrumental in reshaping and modernising Ericsson’s global marketing and communications strategy and function.”

“With a deep understanding of the company’s priorities she has helped Ericsson navigate through periods of both massive change and considerable challenges.”

The news comes a week after the company announced it was set to revise its BSS strategy and six weeks after admitting its faulty equipment had caused outages for a number of operators.

Its network issue followed what had been a positive 12 months in terms of media attention for Ericsson, with the company talking-up the success of its turnaround plan, increasing sales targets and positioning itself as one of the leading players in 5G.